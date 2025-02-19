Kennedy Center Cancels Gay Men's Chorus Performance

The Kennedy Center, with President Donald Trump as the chair of its board, has canceled a concert featuring the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C., in a performance as the guest chorus with the National Symphony Orchestra.

The performance, scheduled for May 21, was cut without explanation, reports The Washingtonian on Tuesday.

The chorus and symphony were to collaborate on a piece called "A Peacock Among Pigeons."

The GMCW said in a statement that it is "deeply disappointed" by the cancellation.

"We believe in the power of music to educate and uplift, to foster love, understanding, and community, and we regret that this opportunity has been taken away."

Several cancellations have been reported at the Kennedy Center after Trump took over and installed Ric Grenell as interim president and named himself as the center's chair of the board. The new board members also include Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles and second lady Usha Vance.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, Trump told aides he "never felt at home at the performing arts center," and Grenell has begun to fire center employees.

The May 21 program has been changed to "The Wizard of Oz in Concert," featuring the National Symphony Orchestra performing along with the 1939 movie classic.

The GMCW said it plans to "continue to seek spaces where our voices, our stories, and our music can be heard" and that it will perform "A Peacock Among Pigeons" during the World Pride International Choral Festival.

"We will continue to advocate for artistic expression that reflects the depth and diversity of our community and country and we will continue to sing and raise our voices for equality," the chorus said.

Trump in recent weeks has told associates he does not understand why the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony hasn't included artists who he considers as personal friends and supporters, bringing up the names of Sylvester Stallone and "God Bless the USA" singer Lee Greenwood, reported the Journal.