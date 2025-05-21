'Angel Families' Push Congress on Trump Immigration Bill

Families whose loved ones were killed by illegal immigrants are pressing lawmakers to pass President Donald Trump's immigration-focused reconciliation package, calling it "a lifeline" for American families, Breitbart reported.

Families who lost loved ones to crimes committed by illegal immigrants are urging Congress to approve Trump's proposed reconciliation package. Sometimes called "angel families," they describe it as a critical measure to restore law and order at the border and across the country.

Known as the "big, beautiful bill," the proposed legislation includes sweeping immigration reforms. It would fund at least 1 million deportations annually, add 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, expand immigration detention, implement a remittance tax, fund the 'Remain in Mexico' program, and require screening of unaccompanied alien children for gang affiliations.

In a letter obtained by the New York Post, the families called the legislation "a lifeline," writing that the current system has failed to protect Americans.

"Every single one of us is living with a permanent hole in our lives because an illegal immigrant, who never should have been in this country, was allowed to stay and take an innocent life. These were preventable tragedies," the letter reads.

"And yet, year after year, Washington offers excuses instead of solutions. That must end now. The 'One Big Beautiful Bill' is not just another piece of legislation — it's a lifeline. It is a long-overdue step toward restoring the rule of law, prioritizing public safety, and finally putting American families ahead of politics."

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., echoed those sentiments, emphasizing that the legislation fulfills Trump's campaign promises and is already making a difference in enforcement efforts.

"President Trump was decisively elected in large part because he promised to fix the self-inflicted crisis created by the prior administration," Green said Wednesday.

"Now, Border Patrol agents have returned to the front lines, empowered to enforce the law. Scores of criminal aliens are being detained and deported, and law and order is finally returning to our communities. The numbers make it clear — President Trump's approach of actually enforcing our laws works."

Green urged his fellow lawmakers to act quickly to deliver the bill to the president's desk.

"We have a historic opportunity to make the country we love safer and more secure. Let's keep our promises and get reconciliation done," he said.

Trump's immigration package is central to a broader Republican effort to overhaul the nation's border policies. With Republicans holding the congressional majority, advocates see this moment as a rare opportunity to enact long-sought, long-term reforms.