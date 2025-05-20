Poll: 7 in 10 Voters Worry About Northern Border Security

Seven in 10 voters say they're concerned about the security along the northern border, with 63% saying they think the swath has gone overlooked in national security discussions, according to a new poll released by Building America's Future, a political nonprofit group.

Further, 79% said they fear the northern border will become more of a national security threat if it remains underfunded, and 62% said they would be OK with additional federal spending to improve security and monitoring, according to the survey.

BAF is funded by White House senior adviser Elon Musk and backs Republican candidates, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Voters are sounding the alarm on the growing crisis at the U.S.-Canada border. They believe organized crime and cartel networks are exploiting gaps in enforcement, using tribal lands and Canadian financial institutions to move illicit goods and money with little resistance. The northern border is now viewed as a neglected blind spot in U.S national security," BAF wrote in its summary.

The poll found that 81% agreed with the assertion that "cartels have exploited loopholes in immigration laws involving Native American tribes along the U.S.-Canada border to smuggle drugs, traffic humans and evade law enforcement."

"There is overwhelming support among respondents for changing these laws, and even more voters back the creation of a joint Federal-Tribal enforcement initiative to crack down on criminal activity targeting tribal lands," BAF wrote.

BAF surveyed 1,010 election voters across the U.S. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.