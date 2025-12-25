Rep. Barr Announces Death of Longtime Staffer

Tatum Dale, a longtime staffer for Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., died on Wednesday, Dec. 24, the congressman said in a statement.

Dale was Barr's district director, deputy chief of staff, and campaign manager.

"When I first ran to serve the Sixth District, Tatum Dale was one of the first people who volunteered to help," Barr said.

"With Tatum's leadership, my office favorably closed thousands of cases for Kentuckians — helping veterans, seniors, and families throughout our district," Barr added.

"She fought to deliver funds to support dozens of community projects across our Commonwealth," Barr continued.

Barr said she was passionate about helping people and was a devout Christian.

"Maybe that's why her birth in heaven is a shared birthday with our Lord and Savior," Barr said.

"While our hearts are broken, our team finds peace and hope knowing that Tatum is now home with Christ, resting comfortably in the arms of her Savior," Barr added.

Barr said Dale made him a better congressman and that he and his staff will miss her forever.

"From Murray to Lexington and everywhere in the Commonwealth that she touched, we hope you will all join us in praying for Tatum's family and friends — and be forever inspired by her memory to serve others," Barr said.

Other Kentucky politicians paid tribute to Dale.

"Tatum Dale was a friend. She will be truly missed. Makenze and I will be praying for her family and all of Team Barr," former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

"Horrible loss. Tatum Dale was the rarest staffer in politics: genuine, unpretentious, and sincere, yet extremely effective," Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

"She served Congressman Barr and his constituents well and will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her," Adams said.

A cause of death has not been announced.