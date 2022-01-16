Andrew Giuliani Hit in Face With Flower Pot After Seeing Man Swing at Woman

New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani was hit in the face with a flower pot when he walked up to a man and a woman fighting on 28th Street near Penn Station earlier this month.

"If there's anyone you know or see in an abusive relationship, please urge them to get help and let them know there is light at the end of the tunnel!" Giuliani tweeted Saturday, linking to a report of the incident.

Giuliani told the New York Post he has "no confidence" Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would hold the perpetrator accountable.

Giuliani, 35, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has made calls for sitting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove Bragg for violating his "oath of office," vowing he would do that on Day 1 if he were elected governor.

"I got between the two of them," Giuliani told the Post. "He had a flower pot. I think it was intended for her, but it hit me on the left side of the face. Thankfully, it was a plastic pot and not a clay pot. The soil mostly hit me. But I wasn't expecting it. It was a little bit of a shock."

Giuliani was first alarmed of the altercation when he heard the woman screaming "you leave me no money b****," and the man then took a swing at her, he told the Post.

The man also threaten to "beat the sh**" out of Giuliani as he started calling 911.

"There are no arrests at this time," an NYPD spokesperson told the Post.

The area has reported some disturbing crimes of late, according to the report, including a man who allegedly masturbated in front of a woman knifing her husband when confronted about it.

"It's deteriorated," Caribbean Cuts Flowers & Foliage owner Thomas Weisse told the Post. "You have to pay a lot more attention coming to work and leaving work than you used to. The entire city is that way."

Weisse added he has seen drug addicts shooting heroin in the area after the New York Police Department issued an order in October to permit people to shoot up in the streets, according to the Post.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to address crime, but Democrat lawmakers and liberal prosecutors like Bragg stand in the way.

"You don't have to be a wizard to realize that if you don't prosecute crime, and you have no bail, that criminals are going to be out and active," Weisse told the Post.