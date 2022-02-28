×
Tags: 2022 Elections | andrew cuomo | new york | prosecutors | ads | governor | prosecutorial misconduct

Andrew Cuomo Releases New Ads Blasting NY Prosecutors

andrew cuomo struggles to take off his face mask during a socially distance news conference at the pandemic's start
Andrew Cuomo (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 28 February 2022 10:26 PM

The campaign arm of former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted the prosecutors who ended his governorship in ads that aired in New York on Monday.

The ads lamented the loss of a "proven leader," according to the Washington Examiner.

According to Team Cuomo, the "Politics vs. the Law" ad will investigate "the rejection of the attorney general's findings by five separate district attorneys as well as expose revelations of the prosecutorial misconduct behind her report," and will air statewide through a "significant buy on both broadcast and cable television, as well as digitally."

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi told the Examiner that "we will continue to communicate the facts to New Yorkers: The AG knowingly and willfully ignored evidence of perjury, witness tampering, and extortion, and hid exculpatory evidence when she misled the public last August."

The ads highlighted the decisions of five district attorneys not to pursue charges against Cuomo and questioned the motives of New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose report last summer detailing 11 women's sexual harassment claims was the catalyst for Cuomo's ouster. A text overlay at the end of an ad reads "Political attacks won. And New Yorkers lost a proven leader."

Nine women's rights groups co-signed a statement criticizing the ads and denouncing Cuomo as a "serial sexual harasser," saying, "as evidenced by recent public polling, New Yorkers believe the women who bravely came forward about Cuomo's abuse; they think Cuomo was right to leave office in disgrace. This attempt to claim exoneration won't work. Shame on serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo."

andrew cuomo, new york, prosecutors, ads, governor, prosecutorial misconduct, letitia james
