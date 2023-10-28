Gov. Ron DeSantis to Newsmax: Biden 'Letting Iran Take Potshots' at US Troops

The Pentagon deployed 900 troops to the Middle East during the current Israel war on Hamas, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned on Newsmax that President Joe Biden is merely putting Americans in the line of Iran's fire under a "tepid" stand against acts of aggression.

"You're in a situation where he has some of our troops in the Middle East — it's not clear what their mission is; it's not clear that they're there in larger enough numbers to even accomplish a mission — but there are enough of them to be inviting targets from our enemies," DeSantis told "Saturday Report" from Las Vegas before his Republican Jewish Coalition Conference speech.

"So he's letting Iran take potshots at our service members."

Biden did authorize the Pentagon to retaliate on terrorist attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria with a strike of munitions targets with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), but that was akin to swinging back with a pillow when getting swung at with fists, according to DeSantis.

"The response that they did was targeting empty weapons depots," DeSantis told host Rita Cosby. "There was not even any IRGC members around, so it was definitely a tepid response.

"Biden's weaknesses is inviting more attacks against American troops. He needs to open his eyes. He needs to clear his administration out of all these Iran sympathizers. He should withdraw Jack Lew as the U.S. ambassador to Israel nominee and he should get real with what Iran is doing."

This all comes after Biden's Iran appeasement policies have effectively emboldened enemies of Israel, like Hamas terrorists, to strike, DeSantis concluded.

"Biden has known how hostile Iran is to both Israel and the United States, and he chose when he came into office to relax sanctions," DeSantis said. "They've had massive amounts of money flowing into their coffers. That regime is not going to use that money to make life better for the Iranian people. They're gonna use that to fund Hamas, Hezbollah, to export terrorism around the world.

"I don't think Hamas would have been able to carry out the attack that they did if it weren't for Biden loosening the screws on Iran and allowing that money to flow."

