WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: andrew bailey | resign | missouri | ag | deputy director | fbi | dan bongino

Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Resigns to Join FBI Leadership

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 07:20 PM EDT

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Monday that he is resigning his post to become co-deputy director of the FBI.

Bailey's last day as AG will be Sept. 8. Missouri GOP Gov. Mike Kehoe has the power to name a replacement until the term ends in 2028.

"My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level," Bailey said in a news release. "But wherever I am called, Missouri is and always will be home."

Bailey was appointed AG in 2022 to replace Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the Senate. Schmitt was appointed in 2018 to replace Josh Hawley, who resigned to join the Senate. Bailey was elected to a four-year term in 2024, defeating White House staff secretary Will Scharf in the GOP primary.

Bailey will join Dan Bongino as co-deputy director of the FBI, second-in-command to Director Kash Patel.

"I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as Co-Deputy Director of the FBI. He has served as a distinguished attorney general for Missouri and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

In a post to X, Bailey called being AG the "honor of my professional career."

"But what has made it truly meaningful has been the opportunity to serve my home state. Together, we have defended the rule of law and safeguarded our freedoms. I am forever grateful," he said in the post.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Monday that he is resigning his post to become co-deputy director of the FBI.
andrew bailey, resign, missouri, ag, deputy director, fbi, dan bongino, kash patel
252
2025-20-18
Monday, 18 August 2025 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved