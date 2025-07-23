Missouri AG Bailey to Newsmax: State Fighting Big Tech Censorship

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax Wednesday that his state is leading the charge to hold Big Tech and its AI programs accountable.

"This is a consumer protection issue for the people of the state of Missouri," Bailey said on Newsmax's "National Report." "If these big tech social media oligarchs are advertising an encyclopedia style access to information, but are distorting that information and denying objective reality, then they owe Missouri consumers an explanation."

Bailey said his office has been exposing big tech censorship for the past few years.

"It's nothing new, but it's gotten worse and it's evolved with the increased use of artificial intelligence," Bailey said. "What we're trying to do here in the state of Missouri is shine the light of truth on this and provide consumers with sufficient warning labels so they can make up their own minds and make their own decisions."

Big tech censorship is worse than at any point in human history, according to Bailey.

"When King George closed a printing press in colonial America, the world knew he did it, and he was stifling the one form of speech, the written word," Bailey said. "But when big tech social media de-emphasizes, deplatforms, shadow bans, distorts the truth and denies access to alternative arguments, they're denying access to multiple different forms of communication — spoken word, written word, visual imagery. And the world may not know that they've de-emphasized, deplatformed, shadow banned those voices. This is dangerous."

