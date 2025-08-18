Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Resigns to Join FBI Leadership

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Monday that he is resigning his post to become co-deputy director of the FBI.

Bailey's last day as AG will be Sept. 8. Missouri GOP Gov. Mike Kehoe has the power to name a replacement until the term ends in 2028.

"My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call, this time at the national level," Bailey said in a news release. "But wherever I am called, Missouri is and always will be home."

Bailey was appointed AG in 2022 to replace Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the Senate. Schmitt was appointed in 2018 to replace Josh Hawley, who resigned to join the Senate. Bailey was elected to a four-year term in 2024, defeating White House staff secretary Will Scharf in the GOP primary.

Bailey will join Dan Bongino as co-deputy director of the FBI, second-in-command to Director Kash Patel.

"I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as Co-Deputy Director of the FBI. He has served as a distinguished attorney general for Missouri and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

In a post to X, Bailey called being AG the "honor of my professional career."

"But what has made it truly meaningful has been the opportunity to serve my home state. Together, we have defended the rule of law and safeguarded our freedoms. I am forever grateful," he said in the post.