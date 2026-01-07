N.Y. Democrat Backs Plan to Boost Sanctuary Protections

New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said that she supports a bill that would increase sanctuary protections for immigrants in the state.

"New York for All" would limit when and how law enforcement can work with immigration officials.

The bill was originally proposed six years ago.

"We will stand firm in defense of voting rights and equal rights, with one of our central focuses being standing up for communities that are being targeted and marginalized, which includes protecting our immigrant brothers and sisters by advancing the goals of New York for All," Stewart-Cousins said.

She had previously said immigration was best addressed by the federal government.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, has for years resisted any legislation that would hinder cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when felons are involved.

"Someone breaks the law, I'll be the first one to call up ICE and say, Get them out of here," Hochul said after now-President Donald Trump's 2024 victory.

"I don't want them here. I don't want anybody terrorizing my citizens," Hochul said.

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who is running against Hochul in the Democrat primary, supports the legislation.

"Our immigrant communities are under siege," Delgado said.

Delgado had previously called on Hochul to call a special session to force a vote on the legislation.

Republicans have expressed their opposition to the bill.

"If you distill it all down, it is about protecting people who commit crimes against the citizens of New York state," state Sen. George Borrello told Politico.

"That's what sanctuary policy is. It's bad policy and has made New York state a far less safe place to live," Borrello said.

Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive and likely Republican nominee for governor, entered a partnership with ICE this year, deputizing all county police officers as ICE agents.

The bill would ban that practice.