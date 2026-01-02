WATCH TV LIVE

N.Y. State GOP Senators Demand Audit of Aid Programs

Friday, 02 January 2026 04:49 PM EST

A group of New York state Senate Republicans is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to immediately commission an independent audit of state social service programs, citing “disturbing reports” and warning that weak oversight may have allowed significant misuse of taxpayer funds.

In a letter dated Jan. 2 addressed to the governor at the State Capitol, lawmakers raised alarms over alleged misuse of public funds tied to sham child care centers and other illegitimate entities exploiting taxpayer-funded assistance programs.

The senators warned that vulnerabilities in New York's oversight systems could allow fraud, waste, and abuse to flourish unchecked.

The letter urges Hochul, a Democrat, to retain an independent private firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of state programs comparable to those implicated in recent federal investigations.

According to the senators, the audit would ensure public funds are distributed exclusively to eligible individuals, families, and legitimate service providers, while identifying any instances of wrongdoing.

Lawmakers pointed to a July Justice Department case in which a Brooklyn operator was convicted of defrauding social service programs through kickbacks, a scheme that cost taxpayers about $68 million.

While DOJ described the case as isolated, the senators said it highlights systemic weaknesses that warrant closer scrutiny, particularly given the scale of New York's spending.

"Given that New York administers comparable programs involving billions of taxpayer dollars, it is imperative that proactive measures be taken," the letter states, emphasizing the need for immediate action rather than reactive enforcement.

The senators also highlighted mounting pressure on the state's Child Care Assistance Program. They noted that dozens of counties have already exhausted their allocated funding, raising concerns that legitimate recipients could be crowded out while fraudsters siphon resources.

With New York facing strained fiscal conditions, the lawmakers argued that safeguarding existing funds is essential.

The letter further references discussions in the Hochul administration about expanding early childhood education, including a potential universal prekindergarten proposal.

Senate Republicans cautioned that any expansion should be preceded by strict oversight mechanisms to ensure programs are efficient, transparent, and free from abuse.

"This should be a shared priority for all New Yorkers," the senators wrote, calling for accountability and restored public confidence in state-administered programs.

The letter was signed by Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt and about a dozen other Republican senators representing districts across the state.

As of publication, the governor's office had not publicly responded to the request.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 02 January 2026 04:49 PM
