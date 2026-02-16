Anderson Cooper to Leave CBS News' '60 Minutes' Program

Anderson Cooper will leave CBS News' "60 Minutes" program after nearly two decades, a source familiar with the matter said Monday, in the latest staffing shake-up to hit the storied news magazine amid broader newsroom changes.

Cooper has been a "60 Minutes" correspondent through a deal between CBS News and CNN since the 2006-07 season, according to his page on the CBS News website.

His recent work for the program has included reports on so-called COVID-19 long-haulers and a wreck found near Mobile, Alabama, that is believed to be the last slave ship to have landed in the U.S.

Cooper joined Warner Bros Discovery's television network CNN in 2001 and has reported on the Iraq War, Hurricane Katrina and the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.