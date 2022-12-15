×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ana cabrera | tv | cable | cnn | msnbc | layoffs

Report: CNN Anchor Ana Cabrera Leaving for TV Role at Rival MSNBC

CNN sign
CNN sign (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 15 December 2022 02:23 PM EST

CNN daytime anchor Ana Cabrera will be leaving the network for an on-air role at cable rival MSNBC, according to a multisourced report from the New York Post.

Cabrera's departure from Warner Bros. Discovery (parent network) comes shortly after CNN laid off hundreds of workers earlier this month.

In addition to anchoring CNN's programming during the 1 p.m. EST window, Cabrera had been with the network for nearly a full decade.

Various media reports had Cabrera joining CNN in 2013 as a Denver, Colorado-based correspondent.

From there, Cabrera, now 40, became a part of CNN's investigative team. On Thursday morning, Cabrera confirmed her CNN exodus, via Twitter.

In the acknowledgment tweet, Cabrera wrote, "Goodbyes are hard. Thank you CNN for everything. (My final show will be a week from today, Dec. 22.) I'm looking forward starting a new chapter in my career, and excited for new opportunities, challenges and growth to come!"

The Post reports that Cabrera will assume the 11 a.m. EST time slot at MSNBC, owned by NBCUniversal.

Cabrera is expected to settle into her new spot with MSNBC once the noncompete clause in her contract expires, according to Variety.

After Jeff Zucker's exit from CNN in February, Chris Licht was tapped to overhaul the network's approach to news coverage and prime-time shows.

As part of the retooling, Licht reportedly made "steep cuts" within the vast CNN network, covering on-air talent, executives, writers, editors, and producers.

On the TV side, personalities such as Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox, Chris Cillizza, and Headline News morning anchor Robin Meade left the network.

During her time at CNN, Cabrera hosted two presidential town halls. She also interviewed then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, following the 2017 vote on North Korea sanctions, which took place during the Trump administration.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
CNN daytime anchor Ana Cabrera will be leaving the network for an on-air role at cable rival MSNBC, according to a multi-sourced report from the New York Post.
ana cabrera, tv, cable, cnn, msnbc, layoffs
306
2022-23-15
Thursday, 15 December 2022 02:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved