Report: CNN Anchor Ana Cabrera Leaving for TV Role at Rival MSNBC

CNN daytime anchor Ana Cabrera will be leaving the network for an on-air role at cable rival MSNBC, according to a multisourced report from the New York Post.

Cabrera's departure from Warner Bros. Discovery (parent network) comes shortly after CNN laid off hundreds of workers earlier this month.

In addition to anchoring CNN's programming during the 1 p.m. EST window, Cabrera had been with the network for nearly a full decade.

Various media reports had Cabrera joining CNN in 2013 as a Denver, Colorado-based correspondent.

From there, Cabrera, now 40, became a part of CNN's investigative team. On Thursday morning, Cabrera confirmed her CNN exodus, via Twitter.

In the acknowledgment tweet, Cabrera wrote, "Goodbyes are hard. Thank you CNN for everything. (My final show will be a week from today, Dec. 22.) I'm looking forward starting a new chapter in my career, and excited for new opportunities, challenges and growth to come!"

The Post reports that Cabrera will assume the 11 a.m. EST time slot at MSNBC, owned by NBCUniversal.

Cabrera is expected to settle into her new spot with MSNBC once the noncompete clause in her contract expires, according to Variety.

After Jeff Zucker's exit from CNN in February, Chris Licht was tapped to overhaul the network's approach to news coverage and prime-time shows.

As part of the retooling, Licht reportedly made "steep cuts" within the vast CNN network, covering on-air talent, executives, writers, editors, and producers.

On the TV side, personalities such as Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox, Chris Cillizza, and Headline News morning anchor Robin Meade left the network.

During her time at CNN, Cabrera hosted two presidential town halls. She also interviewed then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, following the 2017 vote on North Korea sanctions, which took place during the Trump administration.