Tags: american accountability foundation | probe | ice | contract

Group Wants Probe of ICE Contract

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 01:01 PM EDT

The American Accountability Foundation is demanding an inspector general’s investigation into the Immigration Customs and Enforcement office.

The foundation, which describes itself as a nonprofit government accountability group that focuses on researching the leaders in American government, called for the probe in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and in a separate letter.

"[We are] requesting an investigation into Immigration Customs and Enforcement’s (ICE’s) assistant director at the Office of Immigration Program Evaluation, Claire Trickler-McNulty, for her [alleged] role in the approval of an $86 million no-bid contract ICE entered with a firm where her former boss at ICE was senior director for migrant services and federal affairs."

The AAF claimed in the post: “ A previous IG report has already found that the contract was a total catastrophe resulting in millions of taxpayer dollars being wasted, and in August, Project Veritas released a video of McNulty’s former boss turned lobbyist, Andrew Lorenzen-Strait of Family Endeavors, Inc. in which he said the contract was a ‘corrupt bargain.’"

The demand for an investigation was made by the group in a Friday letter to Joe Cuffari, inspector general for the  Department of Homeland Security.

“We strongly encourage you to open an investigation of the approval process for this highly unusual sole source contract,” Tom Jones, president of AAF wrote.“ Without a fulsome and public investigation, it is unlikely that the American people and their leaders will have confidence that ICE funds are being awarded fairly and without improper bias.”

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
250
2023-01-20
Friday, 20 October 2023 01:01 PM
