WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden administration | john sullivan | vladimir putin | red lines | russia | weapons | ukraine

Fmr Ambassador: US Overestimated Putin's 'Red Lines'

By    |   Tuesday, 13 August 2024 07:20 PM EDT

The Biden administration was far too cautious and overestimated Russian President Vladimir Putin "red lines" as it pertained to supplying arms to Ukraine, former ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told Newsweek.

Further, Sullivan said it was a "failure" of the administration to delay much-needed weaponry to Ukraine over fears that Putin might escalate to nuclear weapons.

"It was a failure on the part of the United States to supply what the Ukrainians needed beyond their heroic resistance," Sullivan told Newsweek in a story published Tuesday. "Whether it's M1A1 tanks, F-16s, missiles, it's just been delay, delay, delay."

Sullivan, ambassador under former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, from 2020 to 2022, said "concern about a red line from Putin" should never have been a factor in the Biden administration's military support of Ukraine.

Putin "does not want a nuclear war with the United States — no one in their right mind would and he is not insane," Sullivan told Newsweek.

Sullivan added that Putin's threat of using nukes is more than saber-rattling and should be considered but not cowered to.

"It's easy for me to say 'the Russians won't use a nuke,' but if I'm the person who actually has to set the policy, that's a pretty significant risk, even if fleetingly low because the consequences would be so severe," Sullivan told Newsweek. "It needs to be considered. I think the balance that was struck over time overstated the risk.

"The Ukrainians needed more sooner, they didn't get it."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration was far too cautious and overestimated Russian President Vladimir Putin "red lines" as it pertained to supplying arms to Ukraine, former ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told Newsweek.
biden administration, john sullivan, vladimir putin, red lines, russia, weapons, ukraine
250
2024-20-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved