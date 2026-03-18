Dallas Republicans Reverse Course on Runoff Voting

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Allen West said he will move forward with a countywide voting approach for the upcoming primary runoff, arguing the change is necessary to avoid voter confusion and operational risks after the party's recent experiment with precinct-based voting.

In a statement released Tuesday, West said the party's March 3 primary, which used a precinct-based system instead of traditional countywide vote centers, was a success but not sustainable for the runoff.

"There comes a time to know when to claim success and not go a bridge too far," West said, adding the party would "assess the lessons learned and improve upon the process and procedures for March 2028."

West said he plans to sign an amended contract to conduct a "non-joint countywide runoff election," reversing course from the precinct-specific model used earlier this month.

The decision comes as Dallas County prepares for a May 26 primary runoff election, along with municipal elections and early voting scheduled throughout April and May.

"As Chairman of the DCRP it is my responsibility and duty to protect this organization," West said. "I have made the decision that seeking to do precinct-based operations for the runoff Election Day exposes the DCRP to increased risk and voter confusion.

"From the end of April through May there will be municipal elections and early voting for the runoff. All of these elections are countywide voting."

West argued that switching back to precinct-only voting for a single day during the runoff would create "large-scale disruption," particularly as most elections during that period will use countywide voting centers.

The March 3 primary drew statewide attention after Dallas County Republicans broke from the long-standing practice of using countywide vote centers, instead requiring Election Day voters to cast ballots at assigned precinct locations.

Under Texas law, if one party opts out of countywide voting centers, both parties must use precinct-based voting on Election Day, a change that led to confusion and legal disputes during the primary.

Despite the controversy, West initially praised the precinct-based system, saying Republican voters "adapted and overcame" the change.

The party's broader election strategy has been in flux for months, including a high-profile push to hand-count ballots that was ultimately abandoned due to logistical and legal concerns.

West, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former Texas GOP chairman who has led the Dallas County party since 2024, framed the latest decision as a strategic adjustment based on risk assessment.

In his statement, West also pointed to scrutiny from national media outlets as a factor, suggesting that continued focus on precinct-based voting could expose the party to further challenges.

"Those that disagree with this decision are free to seek to replace me as Chairman," West said.

The shift back to countywide voting aligns Dallas County Republicans with the approach expected to be used across most Texas jurisdictions during runoff elections, which typically rely on centralized vote centers to accommodate lower turnout and streamline operations.

The May runoff will determine nominees in several closely watched local races, including county-level offices that will appear on the November general election ballot.

Election officials have not yet released full details on polling locations for the runoff, but countywide voting is expected to allow voters to cast ballots at any open location, rather than being restricted to a single precinct site.