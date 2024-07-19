Former Trump Org CFO Released From Prison

Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, walked free on Friday after serving 100 days in prison, CBS News reported.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in March to two felony counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave involving former President Donald Trump's New York apartment during a deposition related to Trump's civil fraud trial. During this trial, Weisselberg was found liable for fraud and ordered to pay more than $1 million with interest.

A judge sentenced Weisselberg last April to serve five months in Rikers Island prison, but the former CFO was released early for good behavior.

During the 2020 deposition, Weisselberg testified that he was unaware that Trump had provided false information about the square footage of his triplex Trump Tower penthouse on financial statements. Weisselberg also testified that he was not present when Trump falsely stated the apartment size but later admitted that he lied in both of these statements as part of his plea agreement.

According to Forbes, Weisselberg was present when Trump repeatedly told the magazine the wrong square footage during a 2015 meeting and he received multiple emails from Forbes reporters asking about discrepancies in the square footage before the magazine released an article on the matter.

Weisselberg previously served 100 days in jail after pleading guilty in a 2022 criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization.