WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: allen weisselberg | trump organization | prison

Former Trump Org CFO Released From Prison

By    |   Friday, 19 July 2024 04:31 PM EDT

Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, walked free on Friday after serving 100 days in prison, CBS News reported.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in March to two felony counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave involving former President Donald Trump's New York apartment during a deposition related to Trump's civil fraud trial. During this trial, Weisselberg was found liable for fraud and ordered to pay more than $1 million with interest.

A judge sentenced Weisselberg last April to serve five months in Rikers Island prison, but the former CFO was released early for good behavior. 

During the 2020 deposition, Weisselberg testified that he was unaware that Trump had provided false information about the square footage of his triplex Trump Tower penthouse on financial statements. Weisselberg also testified that he was not present when Trump falsely stated the apartment size but later admitted that he lied in both of these statements as part of his plea agreement.

According to Forbes, Weisselberg was present when Trump repeatedly told the magazine the wrong square footage during a 2015 meeting and he received multiple emails from Forbes reporters asking about discrepancies in the square footage before the magazine released an article on the matter.

Weisselberg previously served 100 days in jail after pleading guilty in a 2022 criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, walked free on Friday after serving 100 days in prison, CBS News reported.Weisselberg pleaded guilty in March to two felony counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave involving former...
allen weisselberg, trump organization, prison
226
2024-31-19
Friday, 19 July 2024 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved