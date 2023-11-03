Hamas Official: America Will Collapse Like USSR

A senior official for Hamas said the United States' enemies with interests in the Middle East – including Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran – are joining forces and soon "America will be a thing of the past."

"The United States was established by Britain and global Freemasonry, and it will collapse like the USSR did," Ali Baraka said in the interview with a Lebanese YouTube channel, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute, according to the Jerusalem Post. "America will not remain powerful."

The U.S. is backing Israel's efforts to wipe out Hamas with a ground operation in the Gaza Strip following Hamas' terrorist attack Oct. 7 that left more than 1,400 Israelis dead.

Baraka said North Korea, whose dictator Kim Jong Un reportedly has recently pledged to assist Hamas in its fight against Israel, would be the most likely to act against the U.S.

"The leader of North Korea is perhaps the only one in the world capable of striking the United States," Baraka said. "He is the only one. Iran does not have the capability to strike America. If Iran decided to intervene … it can strike Israel and the American bases and ships in the region if the U.S. clearly expands its intervention.

"North Korea, however, does have the capability to strike America. The day may come when North Korea intervenes, because it is, after all, part of [our] alliance."

Baraka said if Russia and China enter the war, it will spell the end of the United States.

"Today, all of America's enemies, or all those shown enmity by the U.S., are growing closer," he said. "Today, Russia contacts us on a daily basis. The Chinese sent envoys to Doha [Qatar], and China and Russia met with the leaders of Hamas. A Hamas delegation traveled to Moscow, and soon, a delegation will travel to Beijing.

"All of America's enemies in the region are consulting and getting closer, and the day may come when they join the war together and turn America into a thing of the past."