Alex Jones: I Pleaded the Fifth 'Almost 100 Times' During Jan. 6 Deposition

Radio host Alex Jones said on Tuesday that he pleaded the Fifth Amendment "almost 100 times" during his scheduled deposition with the House select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot a day prior, NBC News reported.

Jones, who testified remotely, described the experience as "extremely interesting, to say the least."

"The questions were overall pretty reasonable," Jones added. "And I wanted to answer the questions. But at the same time, it's a good thing I didn't, because I'm the type that tries to answer things correctly, even if I don't know all the answers, and they can then kind of claim that's perjury."

The conservative radio host said his lawyer "told me almost 100 times today during the interrogation, 'on advice of counsel I am asserting my Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.' And the media tells you that's because you're guilty, or because you're going to incriminate yourself, but it's also just because it can be used to try to incriminate you and twist something against you."

The subpoena of Jones came after the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., stated in a letter they had evidence he was involved in preparing the rally after he stated on his show last year that the White House asked him to "lead the march" to the Capitol.

On Tuesday, Jones claimed that his "White House connection" was Caroline Wren, a Republican operative never directly employed by the White House.

"I saw my text messages to Caroline Wren and Cindy Chafian and some of the event organizers right there, " Jones said. "So, they already have everything, and they already know I didn't do anything."

Jones' appearance before the panel follows a pending lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court challenging the Jan. 6 committee's authority to subpoena him.