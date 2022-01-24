Liz Cheney Responds to Gingrich Floating Jail Time for Jan. 6 Subpoenas

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., shot back at former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., on Sunday after he said that members of the House select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot "are going to face a real risk of jail," The Hill reported.

"A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution," Cheney posted to Twitter. "This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels."

Cheney's comment follows an appearance by Gingrich on Fox News earlier the same day, where he predicted that Republicans would avenge for the subpoenas and indictments against notable conservative figures if the party takes over Congress in 2022.

"You're going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate," Gingrich said. "And all of these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas."

"And I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down," he added. "And the wolves are going to find out they are now sheep, and they're the ones who are going to face a real risk of, I think, jail for the kind of laws they're breaking."

The Jan. 6 committee, featuring only two Trump-critic Republicans - Cheney and Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., has investigated several members of the former president's inner circle, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump adviser and Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to CNN.