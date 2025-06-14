Alaska Residents Faced With 'Urgent Heat Warning'

The National Weather Service has issued an unusual heat warning. It's for a portion of the state of Alaska, which is known more for cold weather than anything considered hot. Heat warnings for Alaska are a new addition from the Weather Service.

The current heat warning is centered on Alaska's central and eastern Interior, including the communities of Tanana, Fairbanks, Fort Yukon, and Eagle. The warning takes effect at 1 p.m. Sunday and continues through early evening on Monday.

Government forecasters predict the hottest temperatures, in the range of 87°F to 89°F, are expected in the Yukon flats, a huge wetland area in the central part of the state. Slightly cooler highs of 85°F to 87°F are forecast for the middle and lower Tanana Valley, also in the state's interior where Fairbanks is located.

The Alaska Beacon reported that typical summer high temperatures around Fairbanks hover around 72°F.

But what is catching many Alaska residents off guard is simply seeing a heat warning to begin with. The Beacon reported that the Weather Service this year decided to add that feature to its weather forecasting for Alaska.

A combination of high heat mixed with heavy smoke from forest fires in 2019 in the state was a big factor in the change. National Weather Service scientist Brian Brettschneider told the Beacon that set of conditions, and several others since then, made the service revamp its policy. "We kind of realized, 'whoa, maybe extreme heat is something that we need to think more about.'"

He explained that heat impacts Alaska a lot differently than most other areas of the country. "In Alaska, our homes are built to retain every molecule of heat, basically, and we have 20 hours of daylight," he said.

Few homes and buildings in Alaska are equipped with air conditioning. Periods of high heat in Alaska can create an immediate impact on human health. The Weather Service recommends that those community buildings in Alaska equipped with air conditioning may be a location where residents can get a break from the conditions.