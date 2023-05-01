×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: al franken | supreme court | john roberts

Al Franken: Supreme Court Is 'Illegitimate'

By    |   Monday, 01 May 2023 12:50 PM EDT

Former Sen. Al Franken harshly criticized the Supreme Court as "illegitimate" and blasted Chief Justice John Roberts for his role in making it a divisive institution.

Speaking over the weekend on the "The Al Franken Podcast," the Minnesota Democrat said that "the Supreme Court, to me is illegitimate the way they didn't take up [Merrick] Garland and on saying, 'It's an election year,' and then they of course put in [Amy] Coney Barrett like eight days before the election. Then of course Dobbs and abortion, you know … but it's more than that."

Franken also blamed gerrymandering on decisions made by the Supreme Court.

"This gerrymandering is a product partly of the Supreme Court, the United States Supreme Court basically saying, We are not gonna touch this. We're not gonna touch partisan gerrymandering," Franken said on the podcast. "They will touch racial gerrymandering, they say, and then in Alabama, they kind of let it slide, right, in the last election. The court is a very divisive institution right now."

Franken insisted that Roberts was "culpable" for the "division."

He stated that "the chief justice is actually much more culpable for this division than people think" and then commented on some of the previous votes by Roberts to make his point. "I think Roberts is much more the villain in this than people give him credit for. So that's just my opinion."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Sen. Al Franken harshly criticized the Supreme Court as "illegitimate" and blasted Chief Justice John Roberts for his role in making it a divisive institution. Speaking over the weekend on the "The Al Franken Podcast," the Minnesota Democrat said that "the Supreme...
al franken, supreme court, john roberts
231
2023-50-01
Monday, 01 May 2023 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved