Al Franken: Supreme Court Is 'Illegitimate'

Former Sen. Al Franken harshly criticized the Supreme Court as "illegitimate" and blasted Chief Justice John Roberts for his role in making it a divisive institution.

Speaking over the weekend on the "The Al Franken Podcast," the Minnesota Democrat said that "the Supreme Court, to me is illegitimate the way they didn't take up [Merrick] Garland and on saying, 'It's an election year,' and then they of course put in [Amy] Coney Barrett like eight days before the election. Then of course Dobbs and abortion, you know … but it's more than that."

Franken also blamed gerrymandering on decisions made by the Supreme Court.

"This gerrymandering is a product partly of the Supreme Court, the United States Supreme Court basically saying, We are not gonna touch this. We're not gonna touch partisan gerrymandering," Franken said on the podcast. "They will touch racial gerrymandering, they say, and then in Alabama, they kind of let it slide, right, in the last election. The court is a very divisive institution right now."

Franken insisted that Roberts was "culpable" for the "division."

He stated that "the chief justice is actually much more culpable for this division than people think" and then commented on some of the previous votes by Roberts to make his point. "I think Roberts is much more the villain in this than people give him credit for. So that's just my opinion."