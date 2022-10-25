Even Al Franken Is Attacking the Democrats

Things are so bad for Democrats, even one of their own is sick of their lack of leadership just weeks before the midterms.

Inflation continues to rage and the Democrats' only answer to date has been ineffective, the canceled former Minnesota Democrat senator said on "The Al Franken Podcast" this week, according to the New York Post.

"The unfortunately named Inflation Reduction Act — unfortunately, mainly because so little of it has kicked in and we are not seeing inflation reduced, of course, since this package," Franken said.

The latest inflation report came in hotter than expected at 8.2% in September, which means the average household is spending $445 more for their basic necessities, according to the Post.

Franken mocked the fundamentals of the Inflation Reduction Act because it has done little on inflation and was more of a climate-change tax-and-spend bill, according to the report.

"Things have not been trending in the right direction as of late," Franken continued. "Americans are rightly concerned about inflation. Gas prices are trending back up, rent, food.

"It's hard to care about anything else when you don't know if you're gonna make it month to month or even week to week."

The economy has Franken "a little stressed" about the impending results of this midterm election, adding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's attempt to call inflation a global phenomenon was disingenuous.

"Democrats are not gonna win a lot of votes saying, 'Oh yeah, you know what the inflation rate is in Hungary? 11%,'" Franken, a former comedian, quipped. "'Oh, I didn’t realize that. When my family's having peanut butter sandwiches again for dinner, I'll bring up Hungary's rate of inflation.'"

Franken's remarks echo the warnings of the Congressional Budget Office, which reported the so-called Inflation Reduction Act would have a "negligible" impact on inflation, if not a negative one.