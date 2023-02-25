FAA, NTSB Investigating Another Near Miss

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating yet another close call that occurred between two passenger jets this week. The incident comes as safety concerns within the aviation industry continue to mount, NPR reported.

On Wednesday, the pilots of a Mesa Airlines plane had to abort a landing attempt at Burbank Airport in California to avoid a SkyWest jet that had been cleared for takeoff on the same runway.

"The Mesa pilot," the FAA said, "discontinued the landing and initiated a climb-out. Meanwhile, the SkyWest aircraft continued with its departure, which prompted an automated alert to sound on the flight deck of the Mesa aircraft. The controller instructed the Mesa crew to turn to a course that took it away from the other aircraft."

This marks at least the fourth such incident since mid-January, raising significant safety concerns among legislators and in the aviation industry. The incidents have led to congressional hearings, and the FAA's failure of a critical pilot notification system in January only has heightened concerns.

Next week, the Senate's Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee will hold a hearing on President Joe Biden's nominee to head the FAA, Phillip A. Washington.

Republicans have criticized Washington, who has sat as a longtime transit official as well as the current CEO of Denver's airport, for his lack of aviation experience.

"Today's FAA action to halt all U.S. flights underscores this agency's first mission is safety. But Phil Washington, President Biden's pick to lead [the FAA], has no safety or aviation experience. We can't leave the flying public's wellbeing up to chance. We need a new nominee," Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., tweeted in January.