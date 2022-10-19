Air Force Confirms F-35 Crash Over Utah Base

The U.S. Air Force confirmed a fighter jet crashed at Hill Air Force Base's north end at around 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

"An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway [at Hill Air Force Base]," the 388th Twitter account wrote. "Pilot ejected. Emergency crews are responding."

Another Twitter user, @itschappy, posted several photos of what appears to be the crash in a thread. He also noted that two other fighter jets accompanied the F-35 right before the crash occurred.

"Coming home from Riverdale and we saw three fighter jets in a line circling to land... kept driving through South Ogden and then a minute or two later saw a giant plume of smoke come up. Followed it here to the Adams Ave. parkway entrance," Chappy wrote.

"Surprising to me that the main fire appears to be mostly out but there are still tons of fire units going up to base property from South Weber," he added.

The condition of the pilot or if there were any other injuries is currently unknown.

News of the crash comes after an F-35C crashed on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier earlier this year. The $100 million fighter was seen on video approaching the USS Carl Vinson as crew members yelled, "Wave off, wave off."

The video, obtained by CNN, is a rarity for Navy fighter jet crashes and led the military branch to launch an "investigation into both the crash and the unauthorized release of the shipboard video footage," according to Cmdr. Zach Harrell, spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces.