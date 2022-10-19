×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: airforce | military | f35 | fighterjets | crash

Air Force Confirms F-35 Crash Over Utah Base

a fighter jet in the sky

An F-35 (AFP via Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:19 PM EDT

The U.S. Air Force confirmed a fighter jet crashed at Hill Air Force Base's north end at around 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

"An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway [at Hill Air Force Base]," the 388th Twitter account wrote. "Pilot ejected. Emergency crews are responding."

Another Twitter user, @itschappy, posted several photos of what appears to be the crash in a thread. He also noted that two other fighter jets accompanied the F-35 right before the crash occurred.

"Coming home from Riverdale and we saw three fighter jets in a line circling to land... kept driving through South Ogden and then a minute or two later saw a giant plume of smoke come up. Followed it here to the Adams Ave. parkway entrance," Chappy wrote.

"Surprising to me that the main fire appears to be mostly out but there are still tons of fire units going up to base property from South Weber," he added.

The condition of the pilot or if there were any other injuries is currently unknown.

News of the crash comes after an F-35C crashed on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier earlier this year. The $100 million fighter was seen on video approaching the USS Carl Vinson as crew members yelled, "Wave off, wave off."

The video, obtained by CNN, is a rarity for Navy fighter jet crashes and led the military branch to launch an "investigation into both the crash and the unauthorized release of the shipboard video footage," according to Cmdr. Zach Harrell, spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Air Force confirmed a fighter jet crashed at Hill Air Force Base's north end at around 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
airforce, military, f35, fighterjets, crash
265
2022-19-19
Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved