Contractor-Owned Fighter Jet Crashes Near Arizona Air Force Base

A Mirage F1 fighter jet crashed 15 miles northwest of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the base's public affairs office.

''The pilot was able to safely eject. The cause of the incident is under investigation,'' the press release said, according to The Drive.

''Our Airmen and partners are our most important resource and we are committed to conducting our mission to train the world's greatest fighter pilots as safely as possible,'' Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder said in a statement in the release.

''We are thankful for the continued outstanding support Luke receives from our community partners, especially during difficult situations like this. Finally, I'm grateful nobody was hurt on the ground and the pilot was safely recovered with only minor injuries.''

Airborne Tactical Advantage Co. (ATAC), a subsidiary of Textron, confirmed to The Drive that one of its Mirages was the jet involved in the crash.

''Today, an ATAC Mirage F1 fighter aircraft supporting military flight training at Luke Air Force Base was destroyed when it crashed in an uninhabited area outside the base. The pilot safely ejected and is being treated for minor injuries,'' the company's statement read.

''ATAC is investigating the incident and will work with relevant authorities to determine the cause and take any remedial action that is necessary. We ask for your understanding as we work through all the details of this investigation. ATAC will provide more information as it becomes available.''

The crash is the second of one of ATAC's 63 Mirages in the past 12 months. On Feb. 25, 2021, another Mirage came down at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. The two pilots on board also ejected safely.

A separate company, Draken International, had an F1 crash last May 24 near Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, killing the pilot.