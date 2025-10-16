NNSA Nominee: AI Key to Modernizing US Nuclear Arsenal

The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is using artificial intelligence to modernize its nuclear warhead program, David Beck, nominee for the agency's deputy administrator for defense programs, told lawmakers.

"I understand that NNSA is already leveraging artificial intelligence to execute its missions, and I fully expect that it will increasingly become an indispensable tool for NNSA," he said in written answers to the Senate Committee on Armed Services ahead of a hearing on his nomination for the post.

"Alongside supercomputers, new AI-based workflows coupled with machine learning can address emerging challenges, especially those that are relevant to the Defense Programs portfolio," he added.

"This includes material discovery, design optimization, and advanced manufacturing within the nuclear security enterprise. If confirmed, I will evaluate the use of AI and machine learning and application across Defense Programs' mission space."

Applications using AI "could give NNSA a continued advantage over U.S. adversaries in the design and manufacture of nuclear weapons," he said.

"AI and machine learning technologies could optimize experimental designs, analyze diagnostic data, and improve facility operations."

In testimony before lawmakers on Oct. 7, he said modernization for nuclear warheads was a priority.

"We face a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Our adversaries are acting with increasing speed and boldness, seeking to challenge our security and undermine our deterrence posture.

"In response, we must act with urgency and precision. Our mission cannot fail; therefore, we must lead with discipline, innovation, and an unwavering focus on results," he said.

The Department of Energy has acknowledged that advances in AI will have significant implications for national security.

Beck in his statements said the need to "simultaneously replace aging and failing infrastructure while continuing to meet Department of War requirements for warhead modernization" is the greatest challenge facing NNSA.

"Prioritizing these must-do tasks should not come at the expense of investment in expanding scientific capabilities to expedite future modernization efforts," he added.