Company Using Biden AI Voice Agrees to $1M Settlement

President Joe Biden.
(Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 August 2024 09:22 PM EDT

Lingo Telecom, a company using artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden's voice, has agreed to a settlement of a $1 million fine, federal regulators announced Wednesday, according to the The Associated Press.

Initially, the Federal Communications Commission sought a $2 million penalty but settled with the company, which will also adhere to strict caller ID authentication rules.

"Every one of us deserves to know that the voice on the line is exactly who they claim to be," FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated. "If AI is being used, that should be made clear to any consumer, citizen, and voter who encounters it. The FCC will act when trust in our communications networks is on the line."

On Jan. 21 in New Hampshire, calls from a voice professing to be Biden's were made to thousands of New Hampshire residents. During the calls, the pseudo-Biden had suggested to the residents that if they voted in the primary, they wouldn't need to vote in the November general election — that their primary vote would count for it.

Despite the FCC's fines to Lingo Telecom, Steve Kramer, the political consultant behind the calls, who still faces a $6 million fine himself as well as state criminal charges, remains strident that he did no wrong. Kramer has stated that his intention was simply to highlight the dangers of AI, not influence the primary.

If found guilty, Kramer, who said he paid a magician and self-described "digital nomad" to create the call, could face up to seven years in prison for voter suppression and one year for impersonating a candidate.

Lingo Telecom did not respond to the AP for comment.

