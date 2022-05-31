×
Hurricane Center: Florida Should Monitor Remnants of Agatha

Frlorida
Concrete rendering of a map of Florida (Lantapix/Dreamstime.com)

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 03:19 PM

The National Hurricane Center is advising all interests in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula to monitor the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico before dissipating.

The hurricane center says there is a 30% chance of the storm's remnants developing into a tropical weather system within the next 48 hours. But it increased the chance to 70% in the next five days as the remnants enter the Gulf of Mexico.

"Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday." the hurricane center said. "Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system."

If it does develop, it would be the first named storm in the Atlantic basin this hurricane season, which officially begins on Wednesday.

The Orlando Sentinel noted it could become Tropical Storm Alex.

"Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, this system could become a tropical depression while moving northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week," said NHC hurricane specialist Robbie Berg.

Newsfront
Tuesday, 31 May 2022 03:19 PM
