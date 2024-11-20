AFT's Randi Weingarten: We'll Work With McMahon

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, commenting on the nomination of Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, said the organization will work with her or anyone "who puts the aspirations of our students, families, and communities first."

"That means strengthening public education, not undermining it," Weingarten posted on X Wednesday while sharing her statement about the nomination. "Voters made it clear that's what they wanted in November's down-ballot elections."

Trump on Tuesday nominated professional wrestling mogul McMahon to helm the Education Department. She led the Small Business Administration from 2017-2019 during Trump's first term in office.

McMahon had been under discussion to head the Commerce Department until Trump offered the role to Wall Street executive Howard Lutnick, reports The New York Times.

Weingarten said in her post that the job of education secretary "should not be a consolation prize," but added that the AFT is "pleased that Linda McMahon wanted to teach in her early life and that her work on the Connecticut State Board of Education led to her interest in literacy and building career pathways."

McMahon was on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year starting in 2009 and spent years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. She has also expressed support for charter schools and school choice.

Weingarten added that the AFT is looking forward to learning more about McMahon.

"If she is confirmed we will reach out to her as we did with Betsy DeVos at the beginning of her tenure," she said in the statement. "We hope [President-elect] Donald Trump means it when he says he wants a focus on project-based instruction, career and technical education and apprenticeships. This will improve education and job options, making schools more relevant and engaging for young people."

However, Weingarten said the organization questions the future of some of the incoming administration's "popular ideas," and is concerned about whether the Trump White House will follow through with plans to close the Department of Education.

If that happens, she said, that will leave "in doubt a federal-funding lifeline that disproportionately goes to children in need, children with disabilities, and young adults who are the first in their families to go to college."

College has been the "engine to innovation and opportunity in America," Weingarten added, as well as growth, improvement, and strengthening communities.

"[This is] why we fight so hard for young people to be able to attend without pauperizing student debt, and for educators to have the academic freedom and support they need for our young people to soar," she added.

Weingarten added that the AFT still has several questions about McMahon as secretary.

"Will Linda McMahon support us as we teach students to read?" she said. "Will she protect kids and families, so that everyone in a school feels welcome and can learn? We don't know the answers to these questions. And while we expect that we will disagree with Linda McMahon on many issues, our devotion to kids requires us to work together on policies that can improve the lives of students, their families, their educators, and their communities."

The AFT represents 1.8 million teachers for grades pre-K through 12, as well as paraprofessionals and other school-related personnel; higher education faculty and professional staff; federal, state and local government employees; nurses and healthcare workers; and early childhood educators.