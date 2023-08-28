McFarland to Newsmax: 'Final Shoe' Hopefully Drops on Bidens

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Monday that with former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin speaking out, hopefully "the final shoe has now dropped" on the Bidens.

"I was in the meeting [with] then-Vice President [Joe] Biden at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, and he bragged and he said, 'Well, I told the Ukrainian government unless they fired that special investigator they were going to lose a billion dollars in aid,'" McFarland told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Everybody in the audience went, 'Ha ha ha,' and Biden said, 'And they fired him right away.' And I'm thinking, Really? Is the vice president of the United States really admitting that he interfered with a bribery investigation in Ukraine?"

Speaking through an interpreter, Shokin told Fox News on Saturday night he was fired "because I was investigating Burisma," specifically at the "insistence of the then-Vice President Joe Biden."

Hunter Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Ltd. from 2014 to 2019, with Shokin claiming he was brought on to provide protection from criminal proceedings against the company and its CEO, Mykola Zlochevsky.

Shokin said he believes that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden took bribes but does not have the evidence to prove it because he was fired before he could investigate further.

"Had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities that they were engaging in," Shokin said. "That included both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and others."

McFarland said the timeline shows "a clear connection" between Shokin's termination in March 2016 and the events surrounding it.

"If you look back at the timeline, the first thing that they said at the 2020 election, when the Hunter Biden laptop came out, the story was well, it was all Russian disinformation," she said. "And then when that turned out not to be the case, well, it was just Hunter Biden. Joe knew nothing about it. Well now, when it turns out that's not the case – Joe Biden was in the meetings, he was on the speakerphone – now their new version is, well, he may have known about it, and Hunter may have taken the money, but it didn't affect policy."

"But you go back to the meeting that I was in, and President Biden openly said it affected policy. So, to me, that's case closed. I think you got these guys red-handed. And if you look at the timeline, and now the whistleblowers, and now the Ukrainian prosecutor, and all the other people who are coming forward, it's a clear connection. The money was paid, the investigation was called off, Ukraine got its billion dollars of aid and the Bidens got a couple of million. And for that, they sold American national security down the drain."

