×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: afghanistan

Top US Envoy to Afghanistan Expected to Step Down

Top US Envoy to Afghanistan Expected to Step Down
(AP)

Monday, 18 October 2021 04:30 PM

Zalmay Khalilzad, the top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, is expected to step down, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Khalilzad will "transition" out of his role and be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, less than two months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, the sources said.

CNN first reported Khalilzad's plans. Khalilzad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He had for years spearheaded U.S. dialog with the Taliban, and was a key figure in peace talks with the group.

In mid-August, the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed as the Taliban swept through the country at lightning speed and marched into the capital, Kabul, unopposed. Khalilzad was left seeking the militant group's help in a chaotic U.S. evacuation from Kabul.

Current and former U.S. officials told Reuters earlier that in the three years Khalilzad had been in the role, he became the face https://www.reuters.com/world/us/brokering-exit-afghanistan-us-envoy-khalilzad-became-face-diplomatic-debacle-2021-09-10 of one of the largest U.S. diplomatic failures in recent memory.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Zalmay Khalilzad, the top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, is expected to step down, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.Khalilzad will "transition" out of his role and be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, less than two months after the United States withdrew...
afghanistan
161
2021-30-18
Monday, 18 October 2021 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved