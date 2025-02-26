WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Fire 'Every Single' General Involved in Afghanistan Withdrawal

By    |   Wednesday, 26 February 2025 06:19 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said "every single" military general involved in the U.S.' chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal should be fired.

"I'm not going to tell this man what to do, but I will say that if I had his place, I'd fire every single one of them," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting, gesturing to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth replied that the Pentagon is "doing a complete review of every single aspect of what happened" with the deadly withdrawal and intends to deliver "full accountability."

A report by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee published last September claimed former President Joe Biden prioritized "optics" over safety.

"It could have been prevented if the State Department did its job by law and executed the plan of evacuation," Rep. Michael McCaul, who chairs the Republican-led panel, told Face the Nation at the time. "They left these 13 service men and women hanging out to dry."

During the withdrawal, a suicide bomber killed more than 100 Afghans trying to flee the Taliban as well as 13 of the U.S. service members trying to help them.

