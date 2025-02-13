WATCH TV LIVE

Afghan Asylum-Seeker Arrested for Running Over 28 in Munich

Thursday, 13 February 2025 08:34 AM EST

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker drove a car into a union demonstration in central Munich on Thursday, injuring at least 28 people including children, authorities said.

Authorities said it was believed to be an attack, and the suspect was arrested.

Participants in a demonstration by the service workers' union ver.di were walking along a street near downtown Munich at about 10:30 a.m. when the car overtook a police vehicle following the gathering, accelerated and plowed into the back of the group.

Officers arrested the suspect after firing a shot at the car, deputy police chief Christian Huber said. He added that at least 28 people were believed to be injured, some of them seriously. A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene, along with debris including shoes.

"It is suspected to be an attack — a lot points to that," Bavarian governor Markus Söder told reporters at the scene.

The incident follows a series of attacks involving immigrants in recent months that have pushed migration to the forefront of the campaign for Germany's Feb. 23 election. Most recently, a two-year-old boy and another person were killed in a knife attack in Aschaffenburg, also in Bavaria.

The Bavarian capital will see heavy security in the coming days because the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens Friday.

Bavaria's state interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said authorities do not believe the car ramming was connected to the conference, but they still need to determine the motive.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


