Affordability Battle Shapes up Between Democrats, Trump

Democrats have increasingly centered their political messaging on "affordability," a term that has rapidly become a dominant theme in national and state-level campaigns following President Donald Trump’s return to office.

The New York Times reported that the shift gained early attention on Trump’s first day back in office, when Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., criticized a wave of executive orders for failing to address what she described as an affordability crisis.

Since then, the term has developed into something of a rallying point for Democrats.

While the word has appeared in political rhetoric before, its use expanded sharply in late 2025 as Democrats focused on costs tied to housing, childcare, groceries, utilities, and health care.

Democratic strategists and researchers say the appeal of the term lies in its simplicity and direct connection to household budgets. Affordability reflects how voters assess their daily expenses and financial stability.

Republicans have responded by increasing their focus on prices, though President Trump has criticized the term itself while promoting an “affordability tour” aimed at reassuring voters.

At his North Carolina rally Friday night, Trump railed on Democrats for trying to own an issue he says they created. "You talk about affordability. You know, the Democrats are the ones that got us into the mess. They're the ones that caused the high prices."

He said you can’t have it both ways. "They go, this election is about affordability. They go, let's talk about it. No, I'd rather not talk about it because they can't. They're the ones that [caused] the highest inflation in the history of our country, which led to the highest prices in the history of our country. I inherited the mess."

Trump said it is his administration that worked to lower the cost of living in America. "I got the prices down, and they're going down still further. Look at gasoline. A lot of areas now in our country, $1.99 a gallon, right?"

With the ongoing debate over medical coverage at the forefront, Trump said he might have to step in and take action. “I'm going to call these insurance companies fat cats. They are fat cats. I'm going to call the insurance companies, and I'm going to set up a meeting with them, all of them, and maybe I'll have the same luck that we had with the health companies, with the pharmaceuticals and the drug companies that we had.”

He suggested a direct meeting might work to lower prices for medical coverage if the insurance companies saw the light. “So rather than just saying we're not going to deal, maybe they'll give us a deal. They cut the price by 50%, and maybe then it starts to make sense.”

The overall economic picture under Trump’s leadership appears strong going into the Christmas holiday.

Economist Stephen Moore told Newsmax that newly released inflation data showing prices rising just 2.7% last month signals a rapidly improving economy and set the stage for a major economic expansion under President Donald Trump.



