Stephen Moore to Newsmax: Job Creation Numbers Increasingly Unreliable

The official numbers on job creation have never been more unreliable and are in reality much better than those presented, economist Stephen Moore told Newsmax on Monday.

Moore, a former senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that even though "there was a soft jobs report on Friday," he is "really bullish on the U.S. economy."

He insisted that "these numbers that we are getting on job creation are more and more unreliable every week. I have been doing this for 40 years, reporting on the jobs numbers. I've never seen the numbers all over the place [as they are now], they are revising them hugely … I think there is something fundamentally wrong with the way that we are counting how many jobs are being created in the economy. I think the numbers are a lot better than those headline numbers."

Moore said, "Look at the economy right now. We've got low inflation ... productivity is improving, and we passed the big, beautiful tax bill. I remain very optimistic about the U.S. economy. I think [in] the next 18 months we are going to see a lot of growth in terms of hiring, business profits, and in terms of employment."

He admitted, however, that "the tariffs have caused some disruptions in the supply chain and I think that they have reduced jobs. There is no doubt about that, especially in manufacturing."

But he emphasized that the good news here is that Trump has secured these amazing trade deals by using the tariffs as leverage. And so as we move forward and other countries reduce their tariffs on American … products, I think it is going to have a happy ending."

Moore stressed that "the tariffs are short-term pain for potentially long-term gain."

He insisted that Trump has been exactly right that "other countries have been discriminating against us … Trump wants a level playing field, and I think we are going to get that."

