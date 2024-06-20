ADL Slams Wikipedia for Pro-Palestinian Bias: 'Facts Don't Matter'

The Anti-Defamation League denounced a Wikipedia description of the organization as an "unreliable source" on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — calling the assessment proof that "facts no longer matter," Israel Hayom reported.

In an online forum, Wikipedia editors defended their characterization of the ADL as a research body and an organization engaging in pro-Israel advocacy — determining the dual roles prevent the ADL from providing unbiased reports on Israel and antisemitism, the news outlet reported.

"The organization is very biased toward Israel, to the point that it often acts as a pro-Israel lobbying organization," wrote one Wikipedia editor named "Loki."

"This impairs its ability to accurately report facts about people and organizations that disagree with it on this issue, especially non-Zionist or anti-Zionist Jews," the editor said, according to the news outlet.

Only a few Wikipedia editors disagreed with that editor's assessment, the outlet noted.

In a statement, the ADL denounced the decision, calling it the result of a "campaign to delegitimize the ADL" and that editors who disagreed "provided point-by-point refutations, grounded in factual citations, to every claim made, but apparently, facts no longer matter."

Israel Hayom reported that Wikipedia's decision to label the ADL as "a source that is generally unreliable" means it won't be possible to quote data or statements from the ADL in articles posted on Wikipedia, other than in exceptional cases.

Israel Hayom also reported Wikipedia editors are also facing a vote on labeling ADL as an unreliable source on the subject of antisemitism, challenging the ADL's stance as a leading organization for researching antisemitism.