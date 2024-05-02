ADL's Greenblatt to Newsmax: Colleges Can't Give In to Mobs

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told Newsmax on Thursday that "consequences, not concessions" are needed to deal with the "small faction" of students who paralyzed campuses across the country with riots, encampments, and building takeovers while menacing Jewish students in the process.

Greenblatt also told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that a federal law is needed to ban full face masks.

"Well, first of all, thank you, Greta, very much for the way you've covered this issue. Few people in the media give it the attention you do, and I'm grateful," Greenblatt said to host Greta Van Susteren.

"We have to tolerate in a democracy even hateful speech that we detest. That's the price again of living in a liberal democracy," Greenblatt said. "But what we're seeing on these campuses goes far beyond hate speech. Freedom of expression isn't the freedom to incite violence. And if you dress up like a bank robber, freedom of assembly probably isn't what's actually on your mind, if you will.

"So what I think the president [Joe Biden] should do now is No. 1, he should propose a federal law banning full face masks," said Greenblatt, who added he was at the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of Southern California; and Columbia University amid those uprisings.

"I've seen this in person. I've seen the physical force these protesters use while their faces are fully masked-up like they're extras, you know, in an al-Qaida infomercial. I mean, it's really inappropriate. It's intended to intimidate and menace and ... it's just wrong."

More than 2,000 people have been arrested across the country for protests on college campuses. But in many cases those have come only after millions of dollars in damage to campus facilities.

"No. 2, I want [Biden] to encourage campuses to coordinate with law enforcement. I mean, order must be restored. Now, look, I don't agree with using excessive force. Clearly, that's wrong," Greenblatt said. "But I have seen these protesters: They throw bottles; they throw rocks. And [New York City] Mayor [Eric] Adams revealed, Greta, that of the 100 some-odd people who were arrested the other night out of Columbia, more than half of them weren't even students."

Meanwhile, at least two schools — Brown University and Northwestern University — caved in to protesters and reached deals to put an end to actions that were not allowed to begin with, he said.

"So I guess my message, not just to the president of the United States but to college presidents, Greta, is we need consequences, not concessions. Like, don't give in to the mob. Don't let a small fraction of people ruin it for all of our students. They deserve better."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com