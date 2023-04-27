ActBlue's Q1 Dem Haul Up Almost 25% From 4-Years Ago

ActBlue, the Democrats' online fundraising platform, said it brought in 24.7% more in the first quarter of 2023 than it did during the same time period four years earlier.

"And 57.2% of donors made multiple contributions in Q1, showing small-dollar donors' sustained engagement and investment in the campaigns, organizations, and issues they support," according to an ActBlue press release issued Thursday.

"Small-dollar donors remain committed to powering change in 2023, generously continuing to contribute to Democratic campaigns, progressive causes, key races, and movement-based campaigns that matter to them: More than 1.4 million unique donors gave 5.9 million contributions to 12,116 campaigns and organizations, totaling $218 million with an average contribution size of $36.75."

It noted, the number of unique campaigns and organizations fundraising on ActBlue has almost doubled since the same period in 2019, when Democrats were ramping up to defeat then-President Donald Trump.

The Hill said the strong fundraising effort came after ActBlue had laid off about 17% of its staff earlier this month in a move to restructure.

"We have seen strong fundraising for Democrats and progressives across the country over the past two cycles, and we very much expect that strong fundraising to continue," ActBlue's President and CEO Regina Wallace-Jones said after layoffs were announced. "But we need to ensure we are serving our users as sustainably and effectively as possible during the 2024 cycle and beyond."