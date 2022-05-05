Judicial Crisis Network's Severino: Who Is Paying These Protesters?

As liberal abortion activist groups are organizing protests they are dubbing "Ruth Sent Us," Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino is asking who is funding the protests.

The protests, named after the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, doxxed the alleged streets and cities of six conservative Supreme Court justices that might form a majority in the leaked opinion that might overrule Roe v. Wade: Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

"There are still a number of unanswered questions about the 'Ruth Sent Us' group organizing protests at the homes of the 'six extremist justices' in response to the leaked draft opinion in Dobbs," Severino began in a series of tweets Thursday.

"The website notes that 'stipends [are] available' for protestors," she added. "Who exactly is paying for these stipends? More pointedly, who is funding the threat against Supreme Court justices?"

"The website links to a different organization, 'Strike for Choice,' which shows connections to groups including Black Lives Matter, Code Pink, Women's March SF, Kavanaugh Off Our Court, and Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights," she continued. "How exactly are these groups connected?"

Severino noted the ties to violent protests of the 2020 presidential election cycle as the 2022 midterm elections season kicks off.

"The website asks for 'peaceful protests.' Is that like the 'mostly peaceful' protests burning down cities across the country during BLM, which appears to be connected with this group?" she tweeted. "How many of these other groups have engaged in violence before?"

Before the George Floyd protests rocked 2020, the Kavanaugh hearings stirred up political extremism during the 2018 midterms, Severino noted.

"During the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, a rep for the Women's March 'confirmed' that her group had coordinated a plan to disrupt the hearings," she tweeted. "That included offering lodging to traveling protesters and 'jail and bail support' if necessary."

"The parallels between this planned protest and the disgusting antics we saw from left-wing dark money groups during the Kavanaugh confirmation are striking," she added.

Severino pointed at her liberal counterparts to condemn the doxxing and threats against justices.

"Will groups like @WeDemandJustice condemn these protests?" Severino asked. "So far they have been silent. What about Demand Justice board member @ElieNYC? Or is 'Ruth Sent Us' also connected with the Arabella Advisors dark money network?"