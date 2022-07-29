×
Tags: gender | abortion | massachusetts | roe

Massachusetts Gov. Signs Bill Protecting Abortion Rights, Gender-Affirming Care

Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker (Laurie Dieffembacq/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 29 July 2022 04:49 PM EDT

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday signed a bill protecting abortion rights and gender-affirming care at a time when many states are outlawing or restricting the services.

"Massachusetts remains steadfast in its commitment to protect access to reproductive health care services, especially in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade," Baker said in a statement Friday morning.

"This new legislation signed today builds on that action by protecting patients and providers from legal interference from more restrictive laws in other states. We are grateful for the compromise and dedication to the issue that our legislative colleagues demonstrated to make this important, bipartisan law a reality."

The law strengthens reproductive healthcare access to all Massachusetts residents as well as non-residents. It also protects providers and patients who receive abortion care in the states from criminal prosecution and lawsuits from extraterritorial jurisdiction tied to other states.

It also requires the state's Medicaid program, known as MassHealth, to cover abortions and allows emergency contraceptives such as Plan B to be sold in vending machines. Access to medication abortion at public colleges and universities will also be expanded.

"Pregnant people, trans people, and all people must be allowed to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their physician without fear," Senate President Karen Spilka, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Our fight to protect the rights and dignity of our residents cannot end today, however, and so the Senate will continue to explore ways to uphold our fundamental rights."

Newsfront
Friday, 29 July 2022 04:49 PM
