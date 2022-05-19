NYC Mayor Adams Favors No Abortion Limitations, Says Only Women Should Make That Call

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams characterized the people in the pro-life movement as "radical extremists" and pledged to join in the political fight of ensuring there are "no" limitations or restrictions on abortion.

On Thursday, Adams reiterated his previous statement while talking to CNN host John Berman, saying only women should possess the final word in determining the abortion stages, whether it's 15 weeks, 25 weeks, or leading up to the delivery phase.

Adams then took a gender dig at six of the current Supreme Court justices.

"Women should determine what they want to do with their bodies. It's unbelievable that men are making these determinations. Women should determine that. The overwhelming number of people on the Supreme Court, I don't believe they can deliver a baby," said Adams on CNN, while adding he doesn't need the influence of a "Gallup poll to determine" his political strategy with this hot-button issue.

Mayor Adams attended a pro-choice protest in New York City last weekend. Around this time, he offered the following support, via Twitter.

"Abortion is health care. It's that simple. And New York City won't let a group of radical extremists take away health care or any human right without a fight," Adams tweeted Saturday using the hashtag "#BansOffOurBodies."

Adams' stance of a woman being allowed to abort the baby right up to the delivery phase runs contrary to what the vast majority of Americans seemingly prefer with abortion.

Citing a recent Fox News poll, 50% of respondents favored a ban on abortion up to six weeks in their residential state, with 46% opposing a ban for that timeline.

The disparity grew even wider when the poll inquired about a 15-week abortion ban, with 54% favoring that ruling, and only 41% opposing such a ban.