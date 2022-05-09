NYC Mayor Eric Adams, AOC Have Not Spoken Since July

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have not spoken one-on-one in almost a year, according to a report from The New York Times.

Representatives for both officials told the newspaper that the recently-elected mayor and Ocasio-Cortez, whose district includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, have not attended any public events together or met one-on-one since last July when Adams met with New York's members of Congress after he won the Democratic primary for mayor. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed one of Adams' opponents, Maya Wiley, in that primary.

The Times notes that the meeting last July came a few days after Adams said that he was running against a democratic socialist "movement." Longtime Democratic strategist Jefrey Pollock told the newspaper that Adams and Ocasio-Cortez "are fundamentally arguing from the two sides of the Democratic Party. And therefore, they are bound to be in conflict."

Both Adams and Ocasio-Cortez declined to be interviewed by the Times. An aide to former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told the newspaper that "the truth is, Adams won without" college-educated liberals who support Ocasio-Cortez. "And if he’s going to expand his base beyond working-class African American and Latino [voters], it's not going to be progressives."