Abortion Is on the Ballot for Voters in Five States

On Tuesday night's midterm elections, voters in Michigan, California, Montana, and Vermont, and Kentucky will decide the fate of abortion laws in their states, CNBC reported.

In Kentucky, voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to explicitly state there is no protection for abortion rights. It's nearly identical to the measure which failed in Kansas three months ago at the same time as the primary elections.

Voters in Montana will see on their ballot's LR-131, a referendum on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, which declares that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care, NPR noted.

"A lot of people speculate, including myself, that the reason it was put on the ballot was to gin up the base and get them out to vote on this very divisive issue and one that people are very passionate about," stated Montana political analyst Sally Mauk.

California Democrats, meanwhile, are forwarding a measure that would have the opposite effect. Gov. Gavin Newsom's endorsed Proposition 1 would formally establish a right to abortion in the state constitution.

"It's local government. It's states like California that are on the front lines of rights all across this country," Newsom told a crowd in Long Beach. "Do not take that for granted."

Vermont and Michigan have similar measures on the ballot Tuesday, with Michigan's vote critical in potentially offsetting the state's 1931 abortion ban, currently deadlocked in a litigation frenzy.

"These are issues our patients will deal with on a daily basis," argued Henry Ford Health OB-GYN Greg Goyert, according to Stat. "The stakes are so high and the dangers so real, myself and so many other physicians felt the need to speak."