NYC Offering Free Abortion Pills

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday the city is offering free abortion medication at four city-run health clinics, according to The Hill.

"For too long," Adams says, speaking on his agenda to repair inequities for women in the city, "health and healthcare has been centered around men. If men had periods, pap smears and menopause, they would get a paid vacation. And if men could get pregnant, we wouldn't see Congress trying to pass laws restricting abortion."

"We have been standing on the sidelines of women's health for too long, and I have personally seen firsthand how the health system is letting our women down," the mayor added.

Starting Wednesday, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene clinic in the Bronx will be offering the medication. According to the governor's office, three other locations offering the medication at the end of the year include clinics in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

The move to offer free abortion pills at the city-funded clinics is intended to assist patients dealing with insurance and economic hurdles.

"No other city in the nation or in the world has a public health department that is providing medication abortion. We are the first," Adams said. "It is long overdue that we break taboos and make New York City a model for the future of women's healthcare. We are going to build a city that is here for all women and girls."

The plans for the abortion medication were announced as part of Adams's "New York City Women's Health Agenda." The agenda is set to contain plans for making the city and workplaces "more women's healthcare friendly." Such items are said to range from lactation rooms for nursing mothers to paid leave for cancer screenings.