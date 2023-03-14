Calif. Introduces 17 Bills to Boost Role as Abortion Haven

Democrats in the California Legislature are seeking to solidify the state's role as an abortion haven by introducing more than 17 new bills that protect the procedure.

In a Monday report by the Los Angeles Times, the lawmakers said they are moving to ensure the privacy of women seeking abortions, safeguard abortion providers, and expand insurance coverage.

"We cannot rest at all in this onslaught," Democrat State Sen. Nancy Skinner said at a press conference in Sacramento. "We have a great package of bills to further reproductive justice, to further the protections to people who may end up coming to our state, to our dispensers, and to our healthcare providers."

Breitbart highlighted that one piece of legislation, AB 598, would require that public school districts administer a survey to students from grades seven to 12 that provides information on obtaining an abortion.

Two bills from Democrat lawmaker Rebecca Bauer-Kahan attempt to strengthen privacy rules for private medical records related to abortion and data shared on digital apps like pregnancy trackers.

Another from Cottie Petrie-Norris, a Democrat assemblywoman from Irvine, would require medical malpractice insurance to cover sexual and reproductive health.

That measure is further complimented by a proposal requiring health insurance companies based outside California to cover abortion and transgender surgeries in the state.

"When women need access to healthcare, it's critical that the information they get is factual and providers have best interests in mind, not an agenda to discourage you from seeking an abortion," Democrat Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo said.

Democrats currently hold a 32-8 majority in the state Senate and a 62-18 majority in the state Assembly, one of the largest supermajorities in California history.

Last year, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed over a dozen abortion-related bills, the brunt of which came after the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision, revoking the federal right to an abortion, was leaked over the summer.

California also voted in November to codify into the California Constitution the right to an abortion at any stage of pregnancy by a 34-point margin, 67% to 33%.