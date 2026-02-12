Speaker Johnson: DOJ Tracking Lawmakers in Epstein Case Inappropriate

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday addressed mounting outrage over apparent Department of Justice monitoring of lawmakers searching unredacted files tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Johnson said that if tracking lawmakers occurred it would be inappropriate, and he defended congressional access rights.

Johnson's remarks follow images circulated by lawmakers this week suggesting Attorney General Pam Bondi brought notes to a House Judiciary Committee hearing that included search histories showing what some members had looked up in the DOJ's unredacted files.

A photo of one sheet appearing to show the search history of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., has fueled criticism that the department was tracking lawmakers' research.

Johnson told reporters that he had "not seen or heard anything about" the Justice Department keeping track of legislators' searches but reiterated any surveillance would be inappropriate.

"My understanding is that there are computers set up where the DOJ was allowing access to the files. And I think members should obviously have the right to peruse those at their own speed and with their own discretion," Johnson said.

"I don't think it's appropriate for anybody to be tracking that, so, I will echo that to anybody involved with the DOJ. And I'm sure it was an oversight. That's my guess, OK?" Johnson continued, adding members should be able to review the files at their "own speed and with their own discretion."

The Justice Department has allowed members of Congress to review more than 3 million pages of unredacted materials in a secure DOJ annex under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed unanimously by the Senate and by a 427-1 vote in the House last year requiring release of files related to Epstein.

Democrats seized on the matter to escalate their demands for an investigation into whether DOJ recorded or retained details of lawmakers' searches while reviewing court-ordered unredacted files.

"It is an outrage that DOJ is tracking members' investigative steps," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the House Judiciary Committee ranking member. He added that he would seek a probe by the DOJ inspector general.

Jayapal said she had spoken directly with Johnson about the issue this week but pressed for broader assurances.

The Washington Democrat called the possibility of tracking "absolutely unacceptable" and said members should be assured the Justice Department is not "spying on any member, Republican or Democrat."

Republicans also voiced concern. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she could confirm the tracking and described it as "creepy," noting alleged document tagging with timestamps on lawmakers' activity.

Johnson's defense of the Department of Justice occurred amid ongoing criticism of the department's rollout of the Epstein files, which many lawmakers from both parties have said remains too slow and too heavily redacted compared with the letter of the law.

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department must make all unclassified, nonprivileged Epstein-related documents available, a process that has already yielded millions of pages but has left questions about what remains redacted or withheld.

Johnson, who has previously faced pressure over his handling of the Epstein files and related procedural battles in the House, maintained that lawmakers' access should not be hampered and defended the oversight role of Congress in reviewing the materials.

The Justice Department has not yet publicly responded to the latest allegations of tracking lawmakers' search history.

The unfolding dispute underscores deep tensions between congressional oversight and executive branch control of sensitive investigative material as lawmakers continue to press for transparency into Epstein's network and possible enablers.