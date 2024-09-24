20 States Probe Medical Group Over Puberty Blocker Claims

Twenty Republican attorneys general have launched an investigation into the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), alleging the organization misled the public by claiming that puberty blockers used in transgender treatments are "reversible," Breitbart reported.

The investigation follows a Sept. 24 letter addressed to the AAP, led by Idaho Attorney General and former GOP Rep. Raul Labrador.

The letter states, "The AAP continues to mislead and deceive consumers by maintaining its claim that puberty blockers are 'reversible.' That claim is misleading and deceptive and requires immediate retraction and correction."

The attorneys general argue that this claim could violate state consumer protection laws. "Most states prohibit making statements to consumers that are false, misleading, or deceptive," the letter continues.

The letter also highlights global shifts in medical practice concerning transgender treatments.

"Countries around the world are intervening to protect children against these untested treatments," it reads.

The attorneys general argue that halting what they describe as "medical experimentation on children" is overdue, citing that many children diagnosed with gender dysphoria "grow out" of the condition by adolescence or adulthood. They caution that using puberty blockers and other biologically altering drugs without a confident safety profile can be harmful and unnecessary.

The AAP has not yet responded to the allegations. The letter's demands include a detailed explanation of the AAP's relationship with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and how their guidelines have influenced the Academy's policies. The attorneys general are particularly concerned about WPATH's standards, which they describe as "unreliable and influenced by improper pressures."

This investigation occurs amidst a broader political debate over transgender healthcare policies. Former President Donald Trump has vowed to roll back pro-transgender policies set by the Biden administration, a stance gaining support even among some liberals. On the other hand, Democrat candidate Kamala Harris has consistently advocated for policies supporting transgender rights, including in schools.

The case of Amanda Ericsson, a former Biden supporter, exemplifies the growing tension. Ericsson described herself as a "typical purple hair, pro-choice, live-and-let-live type" before her teenage daughter identified as "gender fluid." Ericsson faced pressure from school officials and child protective services to support her daughter's new identity, prompting a family crisis and shifting her political views.

"I was very leftist, 'Everybody do their own thing,'" she said. "But as I've watched this take hold of our society, I'm seeing the consequences of not saying, 'No, this is not okay, this is too far.' And I have reverted so far back; now it's just to the point where I can't even vote Democrat."

The letter to the AAP was signed by 20 Republican attorneys general, including Florida's Ashley Moody, Kansas' Kris Kobach, and Texas' Ken Paxton. However, several states with Republican attorneys general, such as Indiana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, did not sign the letter.

The attorneys general are requesting that the AAP provide answers by Oct. 8 on how it developed its pro-transgender policies and its collaboration with WPATH. "We expect you will address this matter with the same seriousness that we are," the letter concludes, indicating that the investigation is far from over.