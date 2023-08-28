×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 911 | architect | khalid sheikh mohammed | joe biden | plea deal | ted cruz | nicole malliotakis

GOP Lawmakers Question Plea Deal for Alleged 9/11 Architect

By    |   Monday, 28 August 2023 08:37 PM EDT

Two Republican lawmakers sent a letter Monday to the Pentagon demanding answers on a potential plea deal for the suspected chief architect of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to walk through the department's ongoing prosecution of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and his co-defendants.

Mohammed is currently imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay detention camp, along with four others, in relation to his alleged central role in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

But Cruz and Malliotakis' concerns were spurred by a disclosure the Pentagon recently gave the families of 9/11 victims that they were considering "pre-trial agreements" for the suspected perpetrators.

According to The New York Times, the deals result from claims that the Central Intelligence Agency used torturous practices to obtain evidence against Mohammed and others.

The deals would, if agreed to by both sides, result in one or more of the suspected perpetrators admitting their guilt in order to avoid the death penalty.

"Make no mistake, any outcome short of the death penalty for the September 11th plotters would be completely unacceptable, and constitute a total failure of leadership on the part of the Department of Defense," the GOP letter read.

Cruz and Malliotakis accused the Pentagon of pursuing the deals due to President Joe Biden's opposition to the death penalty, noting how they previously offered a deal to the suspect in the 2019 El Paso, Texas, shooting.

"The Biden Administration's decision here appears not to be based on the strength of the evidence or the wishes of the victims' families, but rather a purely political choice, designed to appease the fringe left of his party," the pair contended.

The lawmakers called on the Pentagon to answer questions regarding the potential deals no later than Sept. 15, 2023.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two Republican lawmakers sent a letter Monday to the Pentagon demanding answers on a potential plea deal for the suspected chief architect of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
911, architect, khalid sheikh mohammed, joe biden, plea deal, ted cruz, nicole malliotakis
309
2023-37-28
Monday, 28 August 2023 08:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved